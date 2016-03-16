BRIEF-Moody's assigns AAA to Oklahoma City's GOULT refunding; outlook is negative
BERLIN, March 16 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday growth in Europe's biggest economy was "not bad but it is not exceptionally good either".
Merkel also said in a speech at the DIHK Chambers of Commerce in Berlin that Germany's export markets were very unstable.
The German economy grew by 0.3 percent on the quarter in the final three months of 2015. The overall growth rate for 2015 was 1.7 percent, the strongest rate of expansion in four years. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michael Nienaber)
SAO PAULO, April 12 Brazilian power utility Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais SA will step up efforts to renegotiate existing debt and sell assets as a way to delay 4.837 billion reais ($1.5 billion) worth of debt maturities by the end of this year, executives said on Wednesday.