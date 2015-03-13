BERLIN, March 13 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Friday that the growth prospects for Europe and Germany
in particular had brightened since the end of last year helped
by low oil prices and loose monetary policy.
"We can assume that the economic situation in general is
quite satisfactory," Merkel told a news conference in Munich,
saying this was down to external factors such as the low oil
price and loose monetary policy.
"In this respect, the whole of Europe and especially Germany
have better growth prospects than we had at the end of last
year," she said.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley and Gernot Heller; Editing by
Michael Nienaber)