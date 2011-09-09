BERLIN, Sept 9 Germany Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday that the world economy was at a critical juncture but it was important to look at the root causes of the crisis and to avoid undermining confidence.

"While Germany's situation in terms of the economy, employment and finances is good, the development of the world economy is at a critical point," he told a parliamentary budget debate.

But Schaeuble warned that "over-dramatisation" of the situation would undermine confidence, which he called "the most important resource" for sustainable growth.

"Alongside all measures we adopt in this critical phase, we must think of the main causes of the crisis. And the main causes of the crisis are, along with a lack of regulation of financial markets ... over-indebtedness in public finances," he said, adding that deficit reduction remained the best way to combat the crisis.

(Reporting by Stephen Brown and Brian Rohan)