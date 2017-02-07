BERLIN Feb 7 Germany will not give up its principles of free trade and open markets, Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Tuesday, adding she wanted equal treatment from trading partners, including the United States, on market access.

"We will not break our principles," she told an industry conference, adding Germany would talk to U.S. officials in Washington with self-confidence.

Leading figures in Europe's biggest economy are worried that U.S. President Donald Trump will follow up on threats to introduce protectionist measures which could hurt German exports. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel)