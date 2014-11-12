UK lawmakers reject attempt to give parliament greater say over Brexit terms
LONDON, March 13 British lawmakers on Monday voted against an attempt to give parliament more power to reject the final terms of the country's exit from European Union.
BERLIN Nov 12 The German economy stabilised in the third quarter after contraction in the second and the general trend is one of slightly upwards momentum, the economy ministry said in its monthly report published on Wednesday.
The ministry did not expect any notable increase in economic activity in the fourth quarter, it added.
"After the slight contraction in gross domestic product in the second quarter, which was partly down to special effects, the economy in the third quarter has at least stabilised, according to the indicators we have seen," the report stated.
"All in all, the German economy continues to recover, but there is no sign of any notable increase in momentum in the last quarter of the year."
Third quarter GDP figures are due on Friday. According to the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll, the economy grew 0.1 percent on the quarter, and 1.0 percent on the year. (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Michael Nienaber)
WASHINGTON, March 13 With Republicans bracing for a nonpartisan report that could show their healthcare plan taking away medical insurance from many Americans, President Donald Trump played cheerleader on Monday for the proposal ahead of a tough fight in Congress.
SAO PAULO, March 13 French group Vinci SA has submitted bids to operate at least two of four Brazilian airports in a government auction this week, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday, without detailing which airports.