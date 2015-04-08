FRANKFURT, April 8 Germany spent 5.2 billion euros ($5.65 billion) on crude oil imports in January and February, down 42.2 percent from a year earlier on lower prices, BAFA foreign trade office data showed. Russia supplied 32.2 percent of the total, while 27.7 percent came from the British and Norwegian North Sea and 16.9 percent from OPEC members, BAFA said. Russia a year earlier supplied 34.7 percent of German imports, showing there has been little change despite the Ukraine crisis and European Commission calls for EU member states to diversify away from Russian energy imports. Crude oil imports: (figures allow for rounding errors) Jan-Feb Jan-Feb Pct 2015 2014 change Import bill 5.2 9.0 - 42.2 (bln euros) Import volume 14.9 15.0 - 0.4 (mln tonnes) Average border price 349.99 600.10 - 41.7 (euros/tonne) Data on specific crude oil import origins, 30 in total, can be found at: here ($1 = 0.9205 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Jason Neely)