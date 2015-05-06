FRANKFURT, May 6 Germany spent 8.1 billion euros ($9.1 billion) on crude oil imports in the first three months of 2015, down 39.1 percent from a year earlier thanks to lower prices, BAFA foreign trade office data showed. Russia supplied 33.9 percent of the total, 28.1 percent came from the British and Norwegian North Sea and while 16.4 percent was from OPEC members, BAFA said. Russia supplied 36.3 percent of German imports a year ago, showing there has been relatively little change, despite the Ukraine crisis and European Commission calls for EU member states to diversify away from Russian energy imports. Crude oil imports: (figures allow for rounding errors) Jan-Mar Jan-Mar Pct 2015 2014 change Import bill 8.1 13.3 - 39.1 (bln euros) Import volume 22.4 22.3 + 0.5 (mln tonnes) Average border price 360.27 595.04 - 39.5 (euros/tonne) Data on specific crude oil import origins, 30 in total, can be found at: here ($1 = 0.8900 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by David Clarke)