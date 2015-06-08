FRANKFURT, June 8 Germany spent 11.1 billion euros ($12.36 billion) on crude oil imports in the first four months of 2015, down 36.6 percent from a year earlier due to lower prices, data released by the BAFA foreign trade office showed. Russia supplied 34.7 percent of the total, 27.4 percent came from the British and Norwegian North Sea and 17.3 percent was from OPEC members, BAFA said. Russia supplied 36.8 percent of German imports a year ago, showing there has been relatively little change, despite the Ukraine crisis and European Commission calls for EU members to diversify away from Russian energy imports. Crude oil imports: (figures allow for rounding errors) Jan-Apr Jan-Apr Pct 2015 2014 change Import bill 11.1 17.5 - 39.1 (bln euros) Import volume 29.7 29.6 + 0.3 (mln tonnes) Average border price 373.53 591.10 - 36.8 (euros/tonne) Data on specific crude oil import origins, 32 in total, can be found at: here ($1 = 0.8981 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Susan Fenton)