FRANKFURT, Aug 7 Lower prices helped cut Germany's imported oil bill by 31.3 percent to 17.8 billion euros ($19.44 billion) in the first six months of 2015, data from the BAFA foreign trade office showed on Friday. Russia supplied 34.9 percent of the total while 25.8 percent came from the British and Norwegian North Sea and 18.2 percent from OPEC members, BAFA said. Germany imports oil from more than 30 countries. Reliance on Russian imports rose from 33.5 percent a year earlier despite the Ukraine crisis and European Commission calls for EU members to diversify away from Russian energy imports. Below are details of Germany's crude oil imports: Import bill 17.8 25.9 - 31.3 (bln euros) Import volume 45.6 43.6 + 4.6 (mln tonnes) Average border price 390.04 593.99 - 34.3 (euros/tonne) Data on specific crude oil import origins, 32 in total, can be found at: here ($1 = 0.9154 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Jason Neely)