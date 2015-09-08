FRANKFURT, Sept 8 Lower prices helped cut Germany's imported oil bill by 31.8 percent to 20.6 billion euros in the first seven months of 2015 even though imports increased, data from the BAFA foreign trade office showed on Tuesday. Russia supplied 34.9 percent of the total while 26.0 percent came from the British and Norwegian North Sea and 17.6 percent from OPEC members, BAFA said. Germany imports oil from more than 30 countries. Reliance on Russian imports rose from 33.2 percent a year earlier, despite the Ukraine crisis and European Commission calls for EU members to diversify away from Russian energy imports. Below are details of Germany's crude oil imports: Jan-July Jan-July Pct change 2015 2014 yr/yr Import bill 20.6 30.2 - 31.8 (bln euros) Import volume 53.0 50.9 + 4.0 (mln tonnes) Average border price 389.37 593.19 - 34.4 (euros/tonne) Data on specific crude oil import origins, can be found at: here (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by David Clarke)