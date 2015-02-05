FRANKFURT, Feb 5 Germany's crude oil import bill
for 2014 totalled 49.6 billion euros ($56.7 billion), down 10.5
percent from a year earlier, BAFA foreign trade office data
showed on Thursday, reflecting lower prices and a drop in
volume.
The average price of imported oil in December was 411.99
euros per tonne, 11.7 percent down from the previous month and
down 31.6 percent from a year earlier, BAFA said.
Russia supplied 33.6 percent of the total in the 12 months,
while 27.9 percent came from the British and Norwegian North Sea
and 18.8 percent from OPEC members, BAFA said.
Russia a year ago, before the Ukraine crisis, held a share
of 34.7 percent in German imports, showing the developments have
not had an impact on oil deliveries targeted at Germany, or
those of gas.
Crude oil imports: (figures allow for rounding errors)
Jan-Dec Jan-Dec Pct
2014 2013 change
Import bill 49.6 55.4 - 10.5
(bln euros)
Import volume 89.3 90.6 - 1.4
(mln tonnes)
Average border price 554.94 611.45 - 9.2
(euros/tonne)
Data on specific crude oil import origins, 38 in total, can
be found at: here
($1 = 0.8744 euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Mark Potter)