BERLIN Oct 6 German industrial orders posted
their biggest drop in August since the height of the global
financial crisis in 2009 due to the subdued euro zone economy
and uncertainty caused by crises abroad, data from the Economy
Ministry showed on Monday.
Contracts plunged by 5.7 percent on the month, undershooting
by far the Reuters consensus forecast for a 2.5 percent drop.
Bookings from the euro zone slumped by 5.7 percent while
domestic orders decreased by 2.0 percent.
The data for July was revised up to a rise of 4.9 percent
from a previously reported gain of 4.6 percent.
