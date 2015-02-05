BERLIN Feb 5 German industrial orders surged
far more than forecast in December, recovering from a sharp fall
the previous month and hitting their highest level since April
2008, data from the Economy Ministry data on Thursday.
Bookings for goods made in Europe's largest economy climbed
by 4.2 percent, beating the Reuters consensus forecast for a 1.5
percent gain and overshooting even the highest estimate for a
3.0 percent increase.
That was the sharpest rise since July and came after a 2.4
percent drop in November.
The increase was driven by solid increases in both foreign
and domestic demand. Capital goods contracts posted strong gains
while factories churning out intermediate goods also received
more new orders but consumer goods bookings fell.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Stephen Brown)