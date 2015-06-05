BERLIN, June 5 Industrial orders rose more
sharply than forecast in April with strong foreign demand
pushing the figures up, suggesting output could increase in
Europe's largest economy.
Orders for goods made in Germany increased by 1.4 percent on
the month, data from the economy ministry showed on Friday,
beating expectations in a Reuters poll for a 0.5 rise.
The increase was driven by a rise in demand from abroad,
which jumped 5.5 percent on the month, while domestic demand
fell by 3.8.
"Additional stimulus can be expected from the upswing in the
euro zone," the ministry said, adding that industrial production
was likely to gain momentum.
The March data was slightly revised upward to show an
increase of 1.1 percent after a previously reported rise of just
0.9 percent.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; editing by Erik Kirschbaum)