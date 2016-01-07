BERLIN Jan 7 Healthy domestic demand drove a bigger-than-expected rise in German industrial orders in November, data showed on Thursday, providing further evidence that Europe's biggest economy gained momentum at the end of last year.

Contracts for 'Made in Germany' goods were up 1.5 percent on the month, the economy ministry said. That compared with a Reuters consensus forecast for a rise of 0.1 percent.

The data for October was revised down slightly to a rise of 1.7 percent from a 1.8 percent increase previously.

"After declining industrial orders in the third quarter, the impression of a subdued upturn in the manufacturing industry is becoming clearer," the ministry said. "The sentiment indicators for industry are also sending positive signals." (Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Madeline Chambers)