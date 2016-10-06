BERLIN Oct 6 Strong demand from euro zone
countries and domestic customers drove a bigger-than-expected
rise in German industrial orders in August, suggesting factories
will contribute to growth in Europe's biggest economy in coming
months.
Contracts for goods 'Made in Germany' were up by 1.0 percent
on the month, the Economy Ministry said on Thursday. That
compared with a Reuters consensus forecast for a rise of 0.2
percent.
Domestic demand rose by 2.6 percent while foreign orders
inched down by 0.2 percent. However, demand from euro zone
countries rose by 4.1 percent, nearly offsetting a drop of 2.8
percent of contracts from outside the common currency bloc.
The data for July was slightly revised up to a rise of 0.3
percent from a previously reported increase of 0.2 percent.
"Industrial orders have been weak so far this year, but they
recently picked up slightly," the ministry said, adding that
Ifo's latest business sentiment survey and Markit's purchasing
manager survey both signalled an improvement.
"Overall, the latest data point to a light upturn in the
industrial sector over the rest of the year," the ministry
added.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Joseph Nasr)