BERLIN, April 5 German industrial orders dropped unexpectedly in February due to weaker foreign demand, particularly from euro zone countries, data showed on Tuesday, suggesting a slowdown in the global economy was leaving its mark.

Contracts for 'Made in Germany' goods were down 1.2 percent on the month, the Economy Ministry said, marking the biggest monthly fall in six months. That compared with a Reuters consensus forecast for a rise of 0.2 percent.

Domestic demand in Europe's biggest economy rose by 0.9 percent while foreign orders slipped 2.7 percent, with demand from euro zone countries tumbling 3.7 percent.

The data for January was revised up to a rise of 0.5 percent from a previously reported dip of 0.1 percent.

"Industrial orders were subdued at the start of the year. This reflects, not least, the sluggish development at present in the global economy," the Economy Ministry said in a statement.

It added, however, that business morale in the sector had brightened of late and said it expected a moderate upward trend in general. (Reporting by Caroline Copley and Madeline Chambers)