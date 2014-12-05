(Combines with Bundesbank forecasts, adds detail, economist
By Michelle Martin
BERLIN Dec 5 German industry orders rose far
more than forecast in October and though the Bundesbank dampened
the mood by slashing its growth forecasts for Europe's largest
economy, its president said there were signs current weakness
would soon be overcome.
Industrial orders surged by 2.5 percent on the month in
October thanks to strong domestic demand while foreign appetite
was moderate, data from the Economy Ministry showed on Friday.
That exceeded by far a consensus forecast for a 0.5 percent gain
and overshot the highest estimate for a 1.9 percent increase.
But Germany's Bundesbank halved its 2015 growth forecast for
Germany to 1.0 percent and also cut its estimate for this year
to 1.4 percent from a forecast of 1.9 percent made in June. It
also trimmed its prediction for 2016 to 1.6 percent.
"However, there is reason to hope that the current sluggish
phase will prove to be short-lived," Bundesbank President Jens
Weidmann said in a statement, adding that opportunities abroad
would likely increase again next year.
He also said that if crude oil prices remained subdued for a
longer period, gross domestic product (GDP) could expand by an
additional 0.1-0.2 percentage points in both 2015 and 2016.
The German economy was a bastion of growth until 2011 but
has since then slowed as weak investment and sluggish foreign
trade have taken their toll. It only just escaped a recession in
the third quarter of this year with 0.1 percent growth.
But economists were upbeat about the growth outlook after
the orders data. Stefan Kipar, an economist at BayernLB, said
the strong rise, combined with an upwardly revised 1.1 percent
increase in industry contracts in September, suggested the
economy had stabilised after a sluggish summer.
"There's a good chance that negative GDP growth rates can be
avoided in winter too," he said.
Forward-looking sentiment indicators have improved recently,
with business and investment morale both breaking long runs of
declines to head north in November and consumer confidence has
also picked up.
