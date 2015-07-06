* Orders fall by 0.2 percent on the month
* Drop compares with Reuters poll for 0.4-percent fall
* Foreign orders rise, domestic orders fall
(Adds sectoral breakdown of data, analyst quotes)
BERLIN, July 6 German industrial orders fell
less than forecast in May as a modest rise in foreign demand
took the sting out of a decline in domestic bookings, the
Economy Ministry reported on Monday.
Orders for goods made in Germany decreased by 0.2 percent on
the month, the data showed. That was better than a Reuters
consensus forecast for a 0.4-percent drop.
Foreign demand inched up 0.2 percent while domestic demand
dropped by 0.6 percent. A sectoral breakdown of the data showed
demand for intermediate goods jumped by 1.3 percent while orders
for capital goods dropped by 0.8 percent and bookings for
consumer goods declined by 1.2 percent.
The April data was revised up sharply to an increase of 2.2
percent from an originally reported 1.4 percent rise. That was
the strongest increase since December.
Combined for April and May, bookings jumped by 2.7 percent
compared to the two previous months.
"Industrial orders in the spring are pointing sharply
upwards," the ministry said, adding that demand from abroad was
strong.
"Economic activity of the manufacturing sector in Germany is
picking up slightly," it said.
German economic growth slowed to 0.3 percent in the first
quarter, but many economists expect it to grow faster in the
April-June period.
Economist Stefan Kipar from BayernLB said the outlook for
the coming months was looking good. "But we'll have to wait and
see how the factor Greece will bite," he added.
Greeks overwhelmingly rejected conditions of a rescue
package from creditors on Sunday, throwing the future of the
country's euro zone membership into further doubt and deepening
a standoff with lenders.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Noah Barkin and
Andrew Heavens)