BERLIN, June 6 German industrial orders dropped more than expected in April due to weaker foreign demand for goods, data showed on Monday, suggesting global uncertainty left its mark on Europe's biggest economy at the start of the second quarter.

Contracts for 'Made in Germany' goods were down 2.0 percent on the month, the Economy Ministry said, marking the biggest monthly fall in nine months. That compared with a Reuters consensus forecast for a drop of 0.5 percent.

Domestic demand rose by 1.3 percent while foreign orders dropped by 4.3 percent, with demand from non-euro zone countries plunging by 8.3 percent.

The data for March was revised up to a rise of 2.6 percent from a previously reported gain of 1.9 percent.

"The weak start to the second quarter was largely a result of fluctuating orders for capital goods from non-euro zone countries," the Economy Ministry said in a statement.

It added, however, that the trend for orders continued to increase moderately. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Michelle Martin)