* Plunge in foreign demand weighs on orders
* Slight rise in domestic demand fails to cushion fall
* Analysts expect sharper fall in July after Brexit vote
(Adds analysts, details)
BERLIN, Aug 5 German industrial orders posted an
unexpected fall in June due to weaker foreign demand for goods,
data showed on Friday, suggesting global weakness weighed on
Europe's biggest economy at the end of the second quarter.
Contracts for 'Made in Germany' goods were down 0.4 percent
on the month, the Economy Ministry said, marking the second fall
in three months. That compared with a Reuters consensus forecast
for a rise of 0.6 percent.
Domestic demand rose by 0.7 percent while foreign orders
dropped by 1.2 percent, with demand from euro zone countries
plunging by 8.5 percent.
"Despite the robust sentiment, industry is finding it
difficult to gain ground: On average, orders are this year only
slightly higher than the average of 2015, and in comparison with
the same month last year the level is noticeably 3 percent
lower," said Alexander Krueger of Bankhaus Lampe KG.
The Economy Ministry attributed the fall to a drop in large
orders.
"Industrial orders all in all showed less momentum in the
first half of the year," the ministry said. "The business
climate in industry reacted very moderately to the Brexit vote
in the UK and remains slightly expansive."
Orders for May were revised up to show a rise of 0.1 percent
from the previous flat reading.
Bayern LB economist Stefan Kipar said after discounting
large orders, industrial orders would show a rise of some 1
percent.
"We are anxiously awaiting the data for July, when the
consequences of the British referendum will be felt. We could
then see the first signs of a slowdown," he added.
(Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Caroline Copley and Hugh
Lawson)