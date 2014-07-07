BERLIN, July 7 German industrial output fell 1.8 percent on the month in May, its biggest drop in more than 2 years, the Economy Ministry said, blaming the drop largely on the effect of the May Day holiday falling on a Thursday. The consensus forecast in a Reuters poll was for industrial output to be unchanged. The ministry slightly downwardly revised April data to -0.3 percent. "After a strong first quarter industry output weakened over the last months. Besides the effect of the bridge day in May and weakness in construction, which was to be expected after the mild winter, geopolitical factors may also have played a part," the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Berlin bureau)