BERLIN, July 7 German industrial output fell 1.8
percent on the month in May, its biggest drop in more than 2
years, the Economy Ministry said, blaming the drop largely on
the effect of the May Day holiday falling on a Thursday.
The consensus forecast in a Reuters poll was for industrial
output to be unchanged. The ministry slightly downwardly revised
April data to -0.3 percent.
"After a strong first quarter industry output weakened over
the last months. Besides the effect of the bridge day in May and
weakness in construction, which was to be expected after the
mild winter, geopolitical factors may also have played a part,"
the ministry said in a statement.
