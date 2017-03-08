BERLIN, March 8 German industrial production
rose more than expected in January, data showed on Wednesday,
suggesting Europe's biggest economy started into 2017 on a
strong footing.
Industrial output increased 2.8 percent on the month, data
from the Economy Ministry showed. This overshot the consensus
forecast in a Reuters poll for a rise of 2.5 percent.
The increase was driven by a 3.7 percent jump in
manufacturing output, the strongest monthly gain since August
2016. Construction production fell 1.3 percent while energy
output edged down 0.7 percent.
The December reading was revised up to a fall of 2.4 percent
from a previously reported drop of 3.0 percent.
"Overall, industrial production got off to a good start into
2017," the Economy Ministry said in a statement, adding that the
rise in January was above the average development in the fourth
quarter.
Sentiment surveys are also signalling a continued positive
business climate, meaning the industrial upswing is likely to
gain further momentum, the ministry said.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber,; Editing by Andrea Shalal)