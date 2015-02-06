(Adds analyst, details)
BERLIN Feb 6 German industrial output rose less
than expected in December, economy ministry data showed on
Friday, in a further sign that Europe's largest economy had a
steady if slow end to 2014.
Production inched up 0.1 percent month on month led by the
manufacturing sector, undercutting the consensus forecast for a
0.4 percent gain.
But with November's data being revised up to a 0.1 percent
rise from a previously reported 0.1 percent decline, the latest
figures also marked the first time since early 2011 that German
industrial production had increased for four months in a row.
That showed the country's industrial sector "has overcome
its phase of weakness," the ministry said in a statement.
A recent increase in industrial orders and improved business
morale pointed to an upturn in the economy in coming months, it
added.
ING economist Carsten Brzeski said the data showed that
Germany's industrial machine was gradually regaining momentum.
For Germany, sharp falls in energy prices and a weaker euro
were effectively a "very special stimulus package which almost
came for free", he said.
The German economy grew by around 0.25 percent in the final
three months of 2014 after having skirted a recession in the
third quarter, according to preliminary data.
Over the year, it grew 1.5 percent and the government
expects gross domestic product to increase by the same rate this
year.
Data suggests the economy got off to a strong start in 2015
as companies profited from the lower oil prices and currency
declines that have made the country's exports more competitive.
Business morale rose to its highest level in six months in
January, climbing for a third consecutive month.
In another sign of a surge in activity ahead, German
industrial orders rose far more than forecast in December to hit
their highest since April 2008, data showed on Thursday.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by John Stonestreet)