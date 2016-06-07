BERLIN, June 7 German industrial output rose slightly more than expected in April, suggesting that the motor of Europe's largest economy was humming along at the start of the second quarter.

Output rose by 0.8 percent on the month, data from the Economy Ministry showed on Tuesday, just ahead of the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a 0.7 percent increase.

The March reading was revised up to -1.1 from an initially reported fall of 1.3 percent.

Makers of capital goods, manufacturing and the energy sector reported strong output figures, while output at construction companies declined.

"Industrial output got off to a decent start in the second quarter," the Economy Ministry said in a statement.

Sentiment among companies had brightened in recent months and industry should continue with its moderate recovery, it added. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Madeline Chambers)