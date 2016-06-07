* Output rises 0.8 percent in April
* Manufacturing, energy, capital goods post gains
* Sentiment has improved among companies - ministry
BERLIN, June 7 German industrial output rose
slightly more than expected in April, data from the Economy
Ministry showed on Tuesday, suggesting that the motor of
Europe's largest economy was humming along at the start of the
second quarter.
Following two consecutive falls in output, the rise added to
signs that German firms were managing to muddle through despite
a faltering global economy curbing appetite for their goods.
Output rose by 0.8 percent on the month, just ahead of the
consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a 0.7 percent
increase.
The March reading was revised up to -1.1 from an initially
reported fall of 1.3 percent.
"Industrial output got off to a decent start in the second
quarter," the Economy Ministry said in a statement.
A breakdown of the April data showed makers of capital goods
and the manufacturing and energy sectors reporting strong gains,
helping to offset a 1.7 percent decline in construction output.
Data published on Monday showed industrial orders dropped
more than expected in April due to weaker foreign demand,
particularly from non-euro zone countries.
But signs are growing that companies are becoming more
optimistic about their outlook.
"Sentiment among industrial companies has brightened
somewhat in recent months," the Economy Ministry said.
After a weak phase in the second half of last year, the
industrial sector should continue its moderate recovery, it
added.
Factory activity rose to a three-month high in April with
employers adding to their workforce for the first time since
January, while business morale also brightened more than
expected in May.
The German economy posted its strongest quarterly growth
rate in two years at the start of 2016, but economists expect
the pace to slow in the second quarter.
