(Refiles, removing extraneous second paragraph)
* Output rises 0.8 pct m/m
* Forecast was for 0.7 pct rise
* Weak construction holds back production in Q2
* Subdued orders point to moderate industry growth
BERLIN, Aug 8 German industrial output rose
slightly more than expected in June, but a subdued order intake
and a manufacturing outlook clouded by the Brexit vote has kept
the onus on private consumption to drive growth in Europe's
largest economy.
Industrial output rose 0.8 percent on the month, data from
the Economy Ministry showed on Monday, above the consensus
forecast of 0.7 percent in a Reuters poll. The May reading was
revised up to a fall of 0.9 percent.
The June rebound rounded out a weak second quarter when a
slowdown in construction - after a mild winter - held back
output. In the second quarter as a whole, industrial output
contracted by 1.0 percent.
"Given a subdued development in incoming orders, a rather
moderate upward development in the industrial sector is to be
expected in the coming months," the Economy Ministry said in a
statement.
The German economy expanded by 0.7 percent in the first
quarter, more than doubling its growth rate as higher state and
household spending, as well as rising investment on construction
and capital goods offset a drag from foreign trade.
Foreign trade, formerly the engine of German growth, looks
unlikely to inject fresh dynamism into the economy as the modest
development in orders and uncertainty generated by Britain's
vote in June to leave the European Union cloud the trading
outlook.
Some German companies are holding off making investments in
Britain until they know more about the post-Brexit relationship
the country will forge with the rest of Europe.
"Increased uncertainty about the future of Europe and the
euro zone in the wake of the Brexit vote should in our view
leave some marks on German industrial activity over the coming
months," said ING economist Carsten Brzeski.
"With stagnating industrial activity, thinner order books
and dropping inventories, chances remain low that the former
backbone of the German economy will quickly return to its old
strength," he added.
A Reuters poll points to 0.3 percent growth in the German
economy in the second quarter, figures for which are due to be
released on Aug. 12.
The Economy Ministry said a 4.3 percent drop in construction
output in the second quarter was weather-related after a mild
winter, but that the conditions for the sector remained
positive.
(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Michelle Martin and John
Stonestreet)