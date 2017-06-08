BERLIN, June 8 German industrial production
increased more than forecast in April, data showed on Thursday,
reinvigorating hopes that this sector will help prolong an
upturn in Europe's biggest economy after orders data
disappointed.
Industrial output rose by 0.8 percent on the month, data
from the Economy Ministry showed. That beat the consensus
forecast in a Reuters poll for a gain of 0.5 percent.
The upturn was driven by a surge in energy production and
factories churning out more intermediate goods.
The March reading was revised up to a fall of 0.1 percent
from a previously reported drop of 0.4 percent.
Data published on Wednesday had shown industrial orders
dropped far more than expected in April as factories lacked new
contracts for big ticket items.
