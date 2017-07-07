BERLIN, July 7 German industrial production rose
more than expected in May, data showed on Friday, boosting
expectations that factories will support growth in Europe's
biggest economy in the second quarter.
Industrial output jumped by 1.2 percent on the month, data
from the Economy Ministry showed. That was the fifth consecutive
monthly increase and beat the consensus forecast in a Reuters
poll for a 0.3 percent gain.
The upturn was driven by a surge in energy production and
factories producing more capital and consumer goods.
The April reading was revised slightly down to an increase
of 0.7 percent from a previously reported rise of 0.8 percent.
Data published on Thursday had shown strong foreign demand
pushed up industrial orders in May, though the increase was less
pronounced than expected. Still the economy ministry said it
expected the sector to continue gathering momentum.
