UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN Jan 31 Germany's HDE retail association on Tuesday said it expects retail sales to expand by 1 percent in real terms to 492 billion euros ($526.49 billion) in 2017, down from 1.6 percent last year.
The group said about half of the sales would result from online business. It said employment in the sector, now at around 3 million people, would rise by just under one percent in 2017. ($1 = 0.9345 euros) (Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Joseph Nasr)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources