DUESSELDORF, Germany, Sept 24 Germany's HDE retail association raised its forecast for sales growth in its sector to 2 percent this year, up from its previous estimate of 1.5 percent thanks to rising real wages and low levels of inflation.

"The conditions for retail are good," said HDE Managing Director Stefan Genth.

Sales in the sector could hit 469 billion euros ($525.33 billion), helped by strong growth in online trading. HDE also expects above-average increases in sales of cosmetics, watches and entertainment electronics and jewelry. ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Madeline Chambers)