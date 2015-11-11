BERLIN Nov 11 Germany's HDE retail association expects sales over the crucial Christmas period to rise 2 percent this year to about 87 billion euros, the group said on Wednesday.

It also raised its sales forecast for the whole of 2015 to 471 billion euros, representing growth of 2.7 percent compared to its previous forecast of a 2 percent increase. (Reporting by Rene Wagner; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Caroline Copley)