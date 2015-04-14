DUESSELDORF, Germany, April 14 German consumers are spending more on big-ticket items like cars and houses to take advantage of low interest rates, rather than splurging in shops and boutiques, Germany's retail association HDE said on Tuesday.

"The retail sector is benefiting little from good consumer sentiment," HDE said in a statement.

With interest rates on savings low, unemployment falling, oil prices sliding and pay rises outpacing inflation, economists say German consumers have finally woken up and are likely to keep on spending through 2015.

But HDE stuck to its forecast for a moderate increase in retail sales by 1.5 percent to over 466 billion euros ($492.05 billion) this year, slowing from a 1.9 percent rise in 2014.

It said retailers' share of consumer spending had been shrinking for years, contracting by almost 7 percent to 28.6 percent between 2000 and 2014. ($1 = 0.9471 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Madeline Chambers)