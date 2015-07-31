* Spending in shops up 2.5 percent in first half
* Annual retail sales soar by 5.1 percent in June
* Retail body says first half exceeded expectations
* Germans cracking open piggy banks, not borrowing
By Michael Nienaber
BERLIN, July 31 German retail sales recorded
their strongest first-half increase in at least 20 years, data
showed on Friday, strengthening expectations that private
consumption will be a major growth driver for Europe's largest
economy this year.
The 2.5 percent gain in shopping activity in real terms from
January to June was the largest rise on record, data from the
Federal Statistics Office showed on Friday. An official said it
was the highest first-half increase since the office began
releasing that data in 1994.
Annual retail sales were also encouraging. Shopping activity
soared by 5.1 percent on an annual basis as Germans spent more
on textiles, cosmetics, medicines and other items like books and
jewellery.
Analysts noted the upturn has been driven by cash-spending,
rather than borrowing, as Germans crack open their piggy banks
to spend more on consumer goods.
"Things have hardly ever been going better for Germans than
right now," Berenberg economist Holger Schmieding said, adding
that record-high employment, stable prices, rising wages and
stock market profits made Germans more willing to spend.
"It's especially encouraging that this increase in spending
is not being driven by borrowing," he said, noting cash spending
is behind the upturn. "As a result, I think private consumption
can continue growing solidly without any risks on the horizon."
The strong first-half retail sales bode well for household
spending, combined with other data showing unemployment at
record-low levels and morale among German shoppers high levels.
In addition, cheap oil is freeing up some of consumers' cash
for other purchases and bigger paychecks also make an increase
in private consumption likely.
"The first half of the year exceeded our expectations," said
Stefan Hertel, an official at Germany's HDE retail association,
adding that shoppers spent more thanks to the robust labour
market and despite international crises.
"There's been a lot of talk in Germany about all the crises
abroad, but so far it's not hitting anyone's wallet."
On a monthly basis, retail sales - a notoriously volatile
indicator that is often subject to large revisions - dropped by
2.3 percent in real terms, the data showed. That was the biggest
drop since the end of 2013 and was far below the consensus
forecast for a 0.3 percent rise.
Monthly retail figures for May were slightly revised down to
a gain of 0.4 percent from a previously reported rise of 0.5
percent.
