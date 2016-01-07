BERLIN Jan 7 German retail sales rose on the month and on the year in November in a sign that private consumption remained a reliable driver of growth for Europe's biggest economy towards the end of last year.

Retail sales, a notoriously volatile indicator often subject to revision, were up 0.2 percent on the month in real terms in November, the Federal Statistics Office said.

That was below a Reuters consensus forecast for a 0.5 percent rise. The Office also revised the previous month's reading to a decline of 0.1 percent.

On the year, retail sales increased by 2.3 percent, only just short of the consensus forecast for a 2.4 percent hike. Retail figures on the year in October were revised up to a 2.5 percent growth.

Between January and November 2015, retail sales jumped by 2.8 percent in real terms compared with the same period in 2014. The statistics office said that was the biggest rise since records began in 1994.

German consumers are benefiting from record-high employment and a 6.3 percent unemployment rate - the lowest since 1990. With interest rates at rock bottom and the 2015 inflation rate at a record low, Germans see little incentive to save and consumption is expected to remain a reliable pillar of growth in 2016. (Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Madeline Chambers)