BERLIN, April 25 Germany will stick to its
austerity course and other euro zone countries should also keep
up their drive to consolidate their budgets, Economy Minister
Philipp Roesler said on Thursday.
But Roesler, whose country has come under fire from some
euro zone partners for its insistence on cutting deficits,
refrained from criticising France, the region's second largest
economy which failed to meet its budget deficit goal last year.
"We know that France is doing all it can (to consolidate its
budget and improve the competitiveness of its economy)," said
Roesler.
Germany's economy probably grew only moderately in the first
quarter of the year but should pick up in the course of the
year, he also said.
Earlier, Roesler's ministry published its latest forecasts
that see Europe's largest economy expanding by a meagre 0.5
percent this year and by 1.6 percent in 2014.