BRIEF-S&P says Republic Of Macedonia 'BB-/B' ratings affirmed with stable outlook
* Republic Of Macedonia 'BB-/B' ratings affirmed; outlook stable
BERLIN Nov 25 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday that Europe's biggest economy was not in recession.
"We are not in a recession," Schaeuble told the Bundestag lower house in a debate. "We don't have quite such good economic growth as we did before but we are performing close to our economic capacity," he said.
Schaeuble said that Germany has invested heavily in research in development and that it doesn't make sense to only count investment in tangible infrastructure. "It doesn't always make sense to only invest in cement," he said.
(Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum and Stephen Brown)
* Republic Of Macedonia 'BB-/B' ratings affirmed; outlook stable
WASHINGTON, March 17 U.S. factory output increased for a sixth straight month in February while consumer sentiment rebounded in early March, underscoring the economy's resilience even as growth appears to have slowed significantly in the first quarter.
* Revises Russian Federation Sovereign outlook up to positive from stable; Current rating is BB+