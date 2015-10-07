BERLIN Oct 7 The German government should lend more support to the country's exporters to help them to compete with state-backed rivals for big international infrastructure projects, Siemens Chief Executive Joe Kaeser said.

"I believe that the German government has recognised that this is happening more and more internationally, and that it will think about how it can support Germany's exporters more," Kaeser, whose company makes products from medical imaging machines to wind turbines, told Reuters in an interview.

Economists have warned that German exports, which drove a second-quarter economic expansion, could falter later this year should the economic slowdown in China and an emissions scandal at Volkswagen reduce demand from abroad.

Data from the Economy Ministry on Wednesday showed German industrial output fell in August at its fastest pace in a year, suggesting Europe's largest economy may have lost momentum in the third quarter.

Kaeser said reforms to export credit guarantees, known as Hermes guarantees, would be a good start in helping exporters.

Germany supports exports, a key driver of growth, accounting for about 40 percent of the economy, by offering guarantees against non-payment.

Companies are eligible to receive a Hermes guarantee if more than half of a product's components are made locally, but industry and banking groups have called on the government to extend the scope of the system.

Kaeser welcomed comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a trip to India this week, that Berlin would consider how financial groups could make it easier for companies to invest.

"If the Chancellor says this is an important task, then the groundwork has been laid," Kaeser said. (Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Holmes)