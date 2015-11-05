BERLIN, Nov 5 A panel of tax experts expects Germany's total tax take to be 671.7 billion euros this year and 686.2 billion euros in 2016, a reduction of 5.2 billion euros in next year's estimated take, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday. From 2015 through 2019, the tax take should be some 4.8 billion euros more than previously expected, the experts said. Below are details of the experts' updated estimates: 2015 Estimate Estimate Difference* May 2015 Nov 2015 Federal govt 280.3 281.4 1.1 States 262.6 267.7 5.1 Communities 91.3 91.9 0.6 EU 32.3 30.7 -1.6 TOTAL TAX TAKE 666.5 671.7 5.2 2016 Estimate Estimate Difference May 2015 Nov 2015 Federal govt 293.0 288.1 -4.9 States 272.0 275.3 3.4 Communities 94.8 92.9 -1.9 EU 31.6 30.0 -1.7 TOTAL TAX TAKE 691.4 686.2 -5.2 2017 Estimate Estimate Difference May 2015 Nov 2015 Federal govt 302.4 299.3 -3.2 States 281.5 284.8 3.4 Communities 98.3 99.9 1.6 EU 33.4 33.7 0.3 TOTAL TAX TAKE 715.5 717.6 2.1 2018 Estimate Estimate Difference May 2015 Nov 2015 Federal govt 314.7 312.3 -2.4 States 292.2 295.4 3.2 Communities 101.2 101.7 0.6 EU 34.6 35.1 0.5 TOTAL TAX TAKE 742.7 744.6 1.9 2019 Estimate Estimate Difference May 2015 Nov 2015 Federal govt 326.3 324.0 -2.3 States 302.0 304.1 2.1 Communities 104.8 105.2 0.4 EU 35.5 36.2 0.7 TOTAL TAX TAKE 768.7 769.5 0.8 NOTE -- all figures in billions of euros. * Differences arise due to rounding (Reporting by Berlin Newsroom)