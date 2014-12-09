BERLIN Dec 9 German imports posted their
steepest drop in almost two years in October after a strong rise
the previous month, while exports from Europe's largest economy
also fell, data from the Federal Statistics Office on Tuesday
showed.
Seasonally-adjusted imports declined by 3.1 percent on the
month, undershooting by far a consensus forecast for a 1.5
percent decrease, the data showed. It was the sharpest fall
since November 2012.
Exports also dropped by 0.5 percent on the month, though
that was a better reading than the 1.5 percent decline that a
Reuters poll had forecast.
The trade surplus stood at 20.6 billion euros, up from an
upwardly revised 18.6 in September. That compared with the
consensus forecast for 18.5 billion euros.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)