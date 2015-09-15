(Adds quote from one euro zone finance minister, background)

BERLIN, Sept 15 Germany's current account surplus may hit a new record of 250 billion euros ($283 billion) in 2015, the Ifo think-tank said on Tuesday, prompting grumbling elsewhere in Europe, where policymakers want Berlin to boost demand to help their export sectors.

The European Commission and Washington have urged Berlin to lift domestic demand and imports to help reduce global economic imbalances and fuel global growth, including within the euro zone.

"For all those who monitor macro-economic balances and imbalances, it's a problem," said one euro zone finance minister who declined to be named. "It's the sign of Germany's over-competitiveness."

Germany says other countries should pursue structural reforms to make their economies more competitive.

Ifo forecast that China would sail past Germany to become the largest surplus country this year. It expects China's current account surplus to balloon to around $330 billion from $220 billion last year, mainly due to falling imports as its economy slows.

"Germany will hit a record surplus but it will no longer be the biggest in the world," Ifo economist Steffen Henzel told Reuters.

Saudi Arabia, which last year had the third-biggest current account surplus at about $100 billion, should have a balanced current account this year due to the fall in oil prices, Ifo said.

Exports from Germany, traditionally the motor of the European economy, are being driven by the weak euro. A further 5 billion euros of its current account surplus can be attributed to cheaper crude oil imports, Ifo said.

Exports from Germany, traditionally the motor of the European economy, are being driven by the weak euro. A further 5 billion euros of its current account surplus can be attributed to cheaper crude oil imports, Ifo said.

Ifo said the German surplus would be equivalent to around 8.4 percent of gross domestic product, meaning it would once again breach the European Commission's recommended upper threshold of 6 percent.