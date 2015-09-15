(Adds quote from one euro zone finance minister, background)
* Current account surplus to rise to around $280 bln - Ifo
* German surplus equivalent to 8.4 pct of GDP
* China to overtake Germany with biggest current a/c surplus
BERLIN, Sept 15 Germany's current account
surplus may hit a new record of 250 billion euros ($283 billion)
in 2015, the Ifo think-tank said on Tuesday, prompting grumbling
elsewhere in Europe, where policymakers want Berlin to boost
demand to help their export sectors.
The European Commission and Washington have urged Berlin to
lift domestic demand and imports to help reduce global economic
imbalances and fuel global growth, including within the euro
zone.
"For all those who monitor macro-economic balances and
imbalances, it's a problem," said one euro zone finance minister
who declined to be named. "It's the sign of Germany's
over-competitiveness."
Germany says other countries should pursue structural
reforms to make their economies more competitive.
Ifo forecast that China would sail past Germany to become
the largest surplus country this year. It expects China's
current account surplus to balloon to around $330 billion from
$220 billion last year, mainly due to falling imports as its
economy slows.
"Germany will hit a record surplus but it will no longer be
the biggest in the world," Ifo economist Steffen Henzel told
Reuters.
Saudi Arabia, which last year had the third-biggest current
account surplus at about $100 billion, should have a balanced
current account this year due to the fall in oil prices, Ifo
said.
Exports from Germany, traditionally the motor of the
European economy, are being driven by the weak euro. A further 5
billion euros of its current account surplus can be attributed
to cheaper crude oil imports, Ifo said.
Ifo said the German surplus would be equivalent to around
8.4 percent of gross domestic product, meaning it would once
again breach the European Commission's recommended upper
threshold of 6 percent.
($1 = 0.8838 euros)
(Reporting by Rene Wagner; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing
by Hugh Lawson)