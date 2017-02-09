BERLIN Feb 9 Germany's trade surplus hit a new
record in 2016 despite a drop in exports narrowing the monthly
measure for Europe's largest economy in December, data showed on
Thursday.
Germany's trade surplus for 2016 as a whole rose to a new
record of 252.9 billion euros ($270.05 billion), surpassing the
previous high of 244.3 billion euros from the prior year, the
Federal Statistics Office said.
In December, seasonally adjusted exports fell by 3.3 percent
on the month while imports were unchanged. Economists polled by
Reuters had expected exports to fall by 1.1 percent and imports
to decline by 1.0 percent.
In December, the trade surplus narrowed to 18.4 billion
euros from 21.8 billion in the previous month.
($1 = 0.9365 euros)
(Reporting by Paul Carrel; Editing by Michelle Martin)