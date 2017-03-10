(Removes extraneous word 'imports' in second paragraph)
BERLIN, March 10 German imports soared more than
expected in January, outperforming an also surprisingly strong
rise in exports, and the wider current account surplus of
Europe's biggest economy fell sharply, data showed on Friday.
Seasonally adjusted imports rose by 3.0 percent on the
month, while exports increased by 2.7 percent, data from the
Federal Statistics Office showed on Friday.
A Reuters poll had pointed to exports rising by 1.85 percent
and imports posting a 0.5 percent increase.
The seasonally adjusted trade surplus edged up to 18.5
billion euros from 18.3 billion euros in December. The January
reading was above the Reuters consensus forecast of 18.0 billion
euros.
The wider current account surplus plunged to 12.8 billion
euros after a revised 24.8 billion euros in December, the data
showed.
