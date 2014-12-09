(Adds detail, background, economist quotes)
BERLIN Dec 9 German imports posted their
steepest drop in almost two years in October after a strong rise
the previous month, while exports also fell, but economists
remained upbeat about the prospects for Europe's largest
economy.
Seasonally-adjusted data from the Federal Statistics Office
showed imports declining by 3.1 percent on the month,
undershooting by far a consensus forecast for a 1.5 percent
decrease. It was the sharpest fall since November 2012.
Exports also dropped by 0.5 percent on the month, though
that was a better reading than the 1.5 percent decline that a
Reuters poll had forecast.
"The weak imports are on the one hand a sign of weak
domestic demand but on the other hand they are a consequence of
the slide in oil prices," said Christian Schulz, economist at
Berenberg Bank.
On an unadjusted basis, exports rose to a record high of
103.9 billion euros while imports also climbed to their highest
level in two years.
But Schulz said foreign trade should nonetheless provide
impetus in the fourth quarter, adding that important markets
like the United States and the United Kingdom were growing
strongly while demand in the euro zone had also stabilised.
A breakdown of unadjusted trade data showed exports to the
euro zone rose by 1.9 percent in October compared with the same
period last year, while exports to countries outside of Europe
were up by 6.3 percent.
Exports climbed at a faster pace than imports in the third
quarter, helping trade to make a positive 0.2 percentage point
contribution to gross domestic product (GDP) in the third
quarter.
Nonetheless, the German economy, once revered for its strong
growth even during the euro zone crisis, skirted a recession in
the July-September period after contracting in the second
quarter.
The outlook for the fourth quarter is rosier. Business and
investor sentiment improved in November after months of decline,
industrial orders have surged and European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi has said the weakening of the euro
exchange rate should boost exports.
However, output has increased modestly, manufacturing
activity shrank in November at the fastest rate in 17 months and
the Bundesbank has slashed its growth forecasts for this year
and next.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers and
Louise Heavens)