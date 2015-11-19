* Weaker euro pushes U.S. demand up 20.9 percent between
Jan-Sept
* Recovery in some European countries gives additional boost
* But export growth expected to slow as emerging markets
drag
* Exports to China down 2.6 percent, to Russia 27.9 percent
By Michael Nienaber
BERLIN, Nov 19 German exports to the United
States and Britain surged in the first three quarters as the
euro weakened, data showed on Thursday, helping companies in
Europe's largest economy to shrug off weaker demand from China
and Russia.
Between January and September, the United States imported
German goods worth 85.5 billion euros ($91.6 billion), a 20.9
percent rise, data from the Statistics Office compiled at
Reuters' request showed.
That leaves the United States on track to overtake France as
Germany's top export market this year for the first time in more
than five decades.
Exports to France inched up 2.8 percent to 77.3 billion
euros while sales to non-euro zone Britain jumped 14.2 percent
to 67.6 billion in the same period.
"Export growth indeed benefits from the euro depreciation.
This is why exports to the U.S. rose substantially," Commerzbank
chief economist Joerg Kraemer said.
In addition to the weaker euro, which makes goods cheaper
for customers outside the currency bloc, a recovery in some
economies within the 19-country currency zone has also pushed up
demand for "Made in Germany" goods.
Exports to Spain soared 12.5 percent and sales to Italy went
up 6.6 percent.
The two factors helped more than offset stalled demand from
China, where exports from Germany edged down 2.6 percent to 53.8
billion euros after years of sharp gains that have benefited
carmakers and engineering companies in particular.
Thursday's data did not reflect any possible impact from the
Volkswagen emissions scandal, which came to light in
mid-September. Though the carmaker has many assembly lines
outside Germany, parts for its vehicles are still manufactured
at home.
German exports to Russia plunged 27.9 percent to 16.3
billion euros as collapsing oil prices dragged on the Russian
economy and sanctions imposed over the Ukraine conflict weakened
business further.
Overall, German exports jumped 7.0 percent between January
and September with demand from EU countries outside the
single-currency bloc up 10.0 percent.
"However, overall German export growth should slow down
somewhat going forward," Kraemer noted, pointing to weaker
growth in emerging markets which was already reflected in a
recent drop in manufacturing orders.
In addition, European Central Bank Governing Council member
Ignazio Visco has warned the attacks in Paris could hurt the
economic recovery in Europe - and therefore also weaken demand
for German goods."
($1 USD = 0.9333 euros)
