BRIEF-BioAmber says it has no corporate debt after loan repayment
* BioAmber announces reimbursement of corporate debt and closing of public offering
BERLIN, Sept 9 German exports fell unexpectedly in July, posting their steepest drop in nearly a year, while imports also edged down, data showed on Friday, in a further sign that Europe's biggest economy started the third quarter on a weak footing.
Seasonally adjusted exports fell 2.6 percent on the month, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed. This came after a downwardly revised 0.2 rise in June and undershot the Reuters consensus forecast of a 0.25 percent increase.
Seasonally adjusted imports fell 0.7 percent on the month, the data showed. This was also weaker than the forecast of economists polled by Reuters who had predicted a 0.8 percent rise.
The surprise fall in exports narrowed the seasonally adjusted trade surplus to 19.4 billion euros ($21.9 billion) from a downwardly revised 21.4 billion euros in June. This was below the Reuters consensus forecast of 22.0 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8867 euros) (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Joseph Nasr)
* BioAmber announces reimbursement of corporate debt and closing of public offering
* German inflation seen at 4-year high in Jan after state data German nationwide number released at 1300 GMT
Jan 30 Citigroup Inc said on Monday it would speed up the transformation of its U.S. mortgage business by exiting servicing operations by the end of 2018.