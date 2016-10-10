BERLIN Oct 10 German exports rebounded more
than expected in August, posting their biggest rise in more than
six years and dispelling fears that Europe's biggest economy is
heading for a slowdown.
Seasonally adjusted exports rose by 5.4 percent, their
biggest rise since May 2010, data from the Federal Statistics
Office showed on Monday, while imports increased by 3.0 percent.
The data signals that exports, which had been weakening and
losing their traditional role as the main growth driver in
Germany, will contribute to an expected expansion in the third
quarter.
A Reuters poll had pointed to exports rising by 2.2 percent
and imports posting a 0.7 percent increase.
The jump in exports widened the seasonally adjusted trade
surplus to 22.2 billion euros ($24.87 billion) from 19.4 billion
euros in July. The August reading was above the Reuters
consensus forecast of 20.0 billion euros.
($1 = 0.8928 euros)
(Reporting by Berlin newsroom; Writing by Joseph Nasr)