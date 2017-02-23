BERLIN Feb 24 China for the first time became
Germany's most important trading partner in 2016, overtaking the
United States, which fell back to third place behind France,
data showed on Friday.
German imports from and exports to China rose to 170 billion
euros ($180 billion) last year, Federal Statistics Office
figures reviewed by Reuters showed.
The development is likely to be welcomed by the German
government, which has made it a goal to safeguard global free
trade after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose
tariffs on imports and his top adviser on trade accused Germany
of exploiting a weak euro to boost exports.
German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel has even suggested
that the European Union should refocus its economic policy
toward Asia, should the Trump administration pursue
protectionism.
"Given the protectionist plans of the new U.S. president one
would expect that the trade ties between Germany and China will
be further strengthened," Germany's BGA trade association said
in response to the shift.
Neighouring France remained the second-most important
business partner with a combined trade volume of 167 billion
euros. The United States came in third with 165 billion euros.
In 2015, the United States became the top trading partner
for Germany, overtaking France for the first time since 1961
thanks to an upturn in the U.S. economy and a weaker euro.
Looking at exports alone, the United States remained the
biggest client for products "Made in Germany" in 2016, importing
goods from Europe's biggest economy worth some 107 billion
euros.
France remained the second-most important single export
destination for German goods with a sum of 101 billion euros,
the data showed. Britain came in third, importing German goods
worth 86 billion euros.
Britain accounted also for the biggest bi-lateral trade
surplus: Exports surpassed imports from Britain by more than 50
billion euros, the figures showed.
The United States came in second with a bi-lateral trade
deficit: German exports to the U.S. surpassed imports from there
by 49 billion euros.
This means that Britain and the U.S. together accounted for
roughly 40 percent of Germany's record trade surplus of 252.9
billion euros in 2016.
The figures are likely to fuel the debate about Germany's
export performance, its trade surplus and global economic
imbalances ahead of a meeting of G20 finance ministers and
central bank governors in Baden-Baden mid-March.
($1 = 0.9483 euros)
