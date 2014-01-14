* Ifo says German current account surplus reaches new record
* Says first surplus vis-a-vis China in decades
* Surplus could fuel criticism of reliance on exports
By Rene Wagner
BERLIN, Jan 14 Germany's world-beating current
account surplus probably hit a new record in 2013 of about $260
billion, the Ifo think tank said on Tuesday, prompting the
government to pledge to boost domestic spending and investment.
It may even have eked out the first surplus with China since
reunification, Ifo said.
Germany's surplus was far higher than China's, the world's
leading exporter, which was in second place with $195 billion,
Ifo said. Germany's was equivalent to 7.3 percent of gross
domestic product (GDP), once again breaching the European
Commission's recommended upper threshold of 6 percent.
"Germany was the biggest exporter of capital in the world,"
Ifo told Reuters in an emailed response to questions. "Current
account surpluses measure the part of a country's savings that
is not invested at home.
"Instead of investing a lot at home, Germany exported a
large part of its savings abroad."
Ifo said Germany was investing in concrete and financial
assets abroad. It was also putting money into bailouts and aid
for countries stricken by the euro zone debt crisis.
Exports are traditionally the motor of Germany's economy and
critics argue Berlin must do more to spur domestic demand and
imports to reduce global economic imbalances and fuel growth
worldwide.
The U.S. administration reprimanded Germany in strong terms
last year in its semi-annual report to Congress for its economic
imbalances.
Yet Germany argues it has more than halved its current
account surplus with the euro zone as a share of GDP since 2007
and it is relying more on domestic demand than trade to drive
growth at the moment.
"The rise in the current account surplus is due to countries
beyond the euro currency bloc, indeed the surplus with euro
countries even shrank," Ifo said. "For the first time since
reunification, Germany likely achieved a slight surplus
vis-a-vis China in 2013."
Germany's secretary of state for economics, Rainer
Sontowski, pledged the new coalition government Chancellor
Angela Merkel's conservatives and the centre-left Social
Democrats, would strengthen domestic demand and had committed to
boosting investment at home.
"Everything points to the current account surplus easing as
a result of these policies," he said.
But the Munich-based Ifo institute, which each month
publishes Germany's market-moving business sentiment survey,
said it expected the current account surplus to rise further to
7.4 percent of GDP this year due to a pickup in global trade.
The European Commission introduced a 6 percent threshold in
late 2011 along with its macroeconomic imbalance procedure which
seeks to prevent harmful imbalances among European member states
by ensuring appropriate and coordinated policy responses.
Officials have, however, previously said a surplus is
preferable to a deficit so action is less likely to be taken
against countries exceeding the 6 percent limit than against
those with a deficit below the minus 4 percent lower limit.