BERLIN Feb 8 German industrial output plunged
unexpectedly in December and exports and imports also fell, data
showed on Tuesday, in a sign that Europe's largest economy ended
2015 on a weak footing.
Industrial output fell by 1.2 percent on the month, the
strongest decline since August 2014, data from the Economy
Ministry showed. The figure fell short of the consensus forecast
in a Reuters poll for a 0.4 percent increase.
"Industrial production went through a dry spell at the end
of 2015," the economy ministry said in a statement, adding,
however, that a rise in industrial orders in the fourth quarter
pointed to an expansion in production at the start of this year.
Separate data from the Federal Statistics Office showed that
seasonally-adjusted exports fell by 1.6 percent in December
while imports were also down by 1.6 percent, narrowing the trade
surplus to 18.8 billion euros.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected exports to rise by
0.5 percent and imports to go down by 0.5 percent.
For 2015, Germany registered a new record trade surplus of
247.8 billion euros, up from 213.6 billion euros in 2014, the
data showed.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Joseph Nasr; Editing by
Madeline Chambers)